Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) and Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Head-To-Head Survey

Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) and Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Dividends

Pzena Investment Management pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Westwood Holdings Group pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.8%. Pzena Investment Management has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Westwood Holdings Group has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years. Westwood Holdings Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Pzena Investment Management and Westwood Holdings Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pzena Investment Management 0 0 0 0 N/A Westwood Holdings Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Pzena Investment Management has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westwood Holdings Group has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.7% of Pzena Investment Management shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.1% of Westwood Holdings Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 53.3% of Pzena Investment Management shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of Westwood Holdings Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Pzena Investment Management and Westwood Holdings Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pzena Investment Management 3.62% 11.75% 6.30% Westwood Holdings Group 8.61% 5.82% 4.96%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pzena Investment Management and Westwood Holdings Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pzena Investment Management $150.75 million 2.15 $8.46 million N/A N/A Westwood Holdings Group $84.08 million 1.98 $5.91 million N/A N/A

Pzena Investment Management has higher revenue and earnings than Westwood Holdings Group.

About Pzena Investment Management

Pzena Investment Management, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. Pzena Investment Management, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Melbourne, Australia and London, United Kingdom.

About Westwood Holdings Group

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment. The Trust segment offers trust and custodial services; and participates in common trust funds that it sponsors to institutions and high net worth individuals. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

