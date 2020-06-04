Head to Head Contrast: Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) & Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) and Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Blackline has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Docusign has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Blackline and Docusign’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blackline $288.98 million 15.41 -$30.70 million ($0.25) -316.00 Docusign $973.97 million 27.72 -$208.36 million ($0.94) -156.86

Blackline has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Docusign. Blackline is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Docusign, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Blackline and Docusign, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blackline 1 1 5 0 2.57 Docusign 0 4 12 0 2.75

Blackline currently has a consensus price target of $62.14, suggesting a potential downside of 21.34%. Docusign has a consensus price target of $93.73, suggesting a potential downside of 36.43%. Given Blackline’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Blackline is more favorable than Docusign.

Profitability

This table compares Blackline and Docusign’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blackline -11.87% -2.61% -1.12% Docusign -21.39% -27.13% -8.62%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.6% of Blackline shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.3% of Docusign shares are held by institutional investors. 13.4% of Blackline shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Docusign shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Blackline beats Docusign on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blackline

BlackLine, Inc. provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities. The company's platform consists of nine core cloud-based products, including Transaction Matching, Account Reconciliations, Consolidation Integrity Manager, Daily Reconciliations, Journal Entry, Variance Analysis, Task Management, Compliance, and Insights. Its solutions include balance sheet integrity, close process management, accounting process automation, finance transformation, intercompany hub, and smart close. The company designs its products to complement enterprise resource planning and other financial systems, including NetSuite, Oracle, SAP, and Workday; and financial close management and accounting automation from within a single, unified cloud platform. It has strategic alliances with technology vendors, such as SAP and NetSuite; professional services firms, including Deloitte, Ernst & Young, and KPMG; and business process outsourcers, such as Cognizant, Genpact, and IBM. The company sells its solutions primarily through direct sales force to multinational corporations, large domestic enterprises and mid-market companies across various industries. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Woodland Hills, California.

About Docusign

DocuSign, Inc. provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals. The company was 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

