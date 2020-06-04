Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Mimecast in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mimecast in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Mimecast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Dougherty & Co raised Mimecast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Mimecast in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mimecast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.41.

NASDAQ MIME opened at $43.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -1,094.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.60 and its 200 day moving average is $41.68. Mimecast has a fifty-two week low of $25.14 and a fifty-two week high of $54.40.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $114.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.39 million. Mimecast had a positive return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. Mimecast’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mimecast will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Neil Murray sold 19,348 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $581,020.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,572,317 shares in the company, valued at $47,216,679.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert P. Nault sold 5,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $208,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,611.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 105,368 shares of company stock valued at $3,812,004. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Mimecast by 48.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,916,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,574 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its position in Mimecast by 0.6% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,394,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,235,000 after acquiring an additional 7,685 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Mimecast by 18.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 994,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,089,000 after acquiring an additional 155,888 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC grew its position in Mimecast by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 968,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,994,000 after acquiring an additional 85,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Mimecast by 27.8% in the first quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 895,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,624,000 after acquiring an additional 194,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

