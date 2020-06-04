Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Methanex from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Methanex in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Raymond James set a $22.00 price target on Methanex and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $18.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 2.22. Methanex has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $47.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.93.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $696.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.23 million. Methanex had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Methanex will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MEOH. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Methanex by 274.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 284,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,990,000 after acquiring an additional 208,528 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Methanex by 177.9% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 81,857 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 52,400 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Methanex by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 99,346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 38,089 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in Methanex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in Methanex by 555.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 27,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 23,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

