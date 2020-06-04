Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Gaming Realms (LON:GMR)

Gaming Realms (LON:GMR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Peel Hunt in a report released on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 16 ($0.21) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.08% from the stock’s previous close.

GMR stock opened at GBX 13.55 ($0.18) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.69, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of $38.54 million and a P/E ratio of -7.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 9.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 8.34. Gaming Realms has a 52 week low of GBX 4.40 ($0.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 11.90 ($0.16).

Gaming Realms (LON:GMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported GBX (1.60) (($0.02)) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX (0.60) (($0.01)) by GBX (1) (($0.01)). Sell-side analysts predict that Gaming Realms will post 200 EPS for the current year.

Gaming Realms Company Profile

Gaming Realms plc develops, publishes, and licenses mobile gaming content in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Social Publishing, Licensing, Real Money Gaming, and Affiliate Marketing. The Social Publishing segment provides freemium games.

