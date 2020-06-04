Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Gaming Realms (LON:GMR)

Gaming Realms (LON:GMR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Peel Hunt in a report released on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 16 ($0.21) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.08% from the stock’s previous close.
GMR stock opened at GBX 13.55 ($0.18) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.69, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of $38.54 million and a P/E ratio of -7.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 9.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 8.34. Gaming Realms has a 52 week low of GBX 4.40 ($0.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 11.90 ($0.16).
Gaming Realms Company Profile
Gaming Realms plc develops, publishes, and licenses mobile gaming content in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Social Publishing, Licensing, Real Money Gaming, and Affiliate Marketing. The Social Publishing segment provides freemium games.
