Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) PT Raised to GBX 700

Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) had its target price boosted by analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 700 ($9.21) in a research note issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm presently has an “add” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ECM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Electrocomponents from GBX 774 ($10.18) to GBX 811 ($10.67) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.21) price target (up from GBX 550 ($7.23)) on shares of Electrocomponents in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Electrocomponents from GBX 730 ($9.60) to GBX 585 ($7.70) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 610 ($8.02) price target (down from GBX 775 ($10.19)) on shares of Electrocomponents in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 680.20 ($8.95).

LON:ECM opened at GBX 705.50 ($9.28) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 582.21 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 618.71. Electrocomponents has a 1-year low of GBX 397.30 ($5.23) and a 1-year high of GBX 731.20 ($9.62).

In related news, insider Lindsley Ruth acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 484 ($6.37) per share, with a total value of £48,400 ($63,667.46).

About Electrocomponents

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company distributes semiconductor products, including microcontrollers, voltage regulators, transistors, and diodes; and interconnectors, passives, and electromechanical components, such as resistors, switches, and heavy-duty connectors for industrial applications and power supplies.

