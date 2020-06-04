Berenberg Bank Lowers Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (LON:DMGT) Price Target to GBX 850

Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (LON:DMGT) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 870 ($11.44) to GBX 850 ($11.18) in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.36% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on DMGT. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C from GBX 632 ($8.31) to GBX 547 ($7.20) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C from GBX 685 ($9.01) to GBX 625 ($8.22) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C from GBX 530 ($6.97) to GBX 600 ($7.89) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C from GBX 757 ($9.96) to GBX 708 ($9.31) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 732.50 ($9.64).

DMGT stock opened at GBX 730.50 ($9.61) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 719.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 764.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion and a PE ratio of 24.36. Daily Mail and General Trust P L C has a 12 month low of GBX 538 ($7.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 960 ($12.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Daily Mail and General Trust plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in digital, information, events, and media businesses in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company provides risk models, software applications, and analytical data services for the risk and insurance industry; business-to-business information, analysis, and software for the property, education technology, and energy sectors; and organizes exhibitions and conferences focusing on the energy, construction, interiors, hotel, and hospitality and leisure sectors.

