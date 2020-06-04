Diageo (LON:DGE) PT Raised to GBX 2,600 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Diageo (LON:DGE) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,150 ($28.28) to GBX 2,600 ($34.20) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 10.16% from the company’s current price.

DGE has been the subject of several other research reports. Oddo Bhf reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,130 ($41.17) price objective on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,130 ($41.17) to GBX 3,230 ($42.49) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,950 ($38.81) target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. DZ Bank upped their target price on Diageo from GBX 2,550 ($33.54) to GBX 3,250 ($42.75) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut Diageo to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,929.41 ($38.53).

Shares of LON:DGE opened at GBX 2,894 ($38.07) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,762.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,919.60. Diageo has a 12-month low of GBX 2,050.60 ($26.97) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,633.50 ($47.80). The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.22.

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,806 ($36.91) per share, with a total value of £8,277.70 ($10,888.85). Insiders acquired a total of 615 shares of company stock worth $1,670,240 over the last three months.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

Analyst Recommendations for Diageo (LON:DGE)

