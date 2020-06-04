Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Centrica (LON:CNA)

Centrica (LON:CNA)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 70 ($0.92) target price on the integrated energy company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 76.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CNA. HSBC increased their price objective on Centrica from GBX 28 ($0.37) to GBX 30 ($0.39) and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Centrica to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 85 ($1.12) to GBX 33 ($0.43) in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Centrica from GBX 47 ($0.62) to GBX 42 ($0.55) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Centrica from GBX 85 ($1.12) to GBX 50 ($0.66) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Centrica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 57.87 ($0.76).

Get Centrica alerts:

Shares of CNA opened at GBX 39.76 ($0.52) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 297.66. Centrica has a twelve month low of GBX 29.10 ($0.38) and a twelve month high of GBX 97.02 ($1.28). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 36.05 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 64.02.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Exploration & Production segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.