Clipper Logistics’ (CLG) “Not Rated” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Clipper Logistics (LON:CLG)‘s stock had its “not rated” rating restated by Peel Hunt in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Clipper Logistics in a research report on Thursday, May 28th.

Clipper Logistics stock opened at GBX 293 ($3.85) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 234.08 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 249.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,015.79, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. Clipper Logistics has a 1 year low of GBX 130 ($1.71) and a 1 year high of GBX 315.29 ($4.15). The company has a market cap of $297.87 million and a P/E ratio of 21.23.

About Clipper Logistics

Clipper Logistics plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-added logistics services to the retail sector in the United Kingdom, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company operates through two segments, Value-Added Logistics Services and Commercial Vehicles. It offers e-fulfilment, returns management, port deconsolidation logistics, retail consolidation, multichannel, warehousing, secure logistics, transportation, and contract packaging services.

