Card Factory (LON:CARD) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Card Factory (LON:CARD)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 80 ($1.05) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 81.82% from the stock’s current price.

CARD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.05) price objective on shares of Card Factory in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Card Factory from GBX 105 ($1.38) to GBX 85 ($1.12) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.32) price target on shares of Card Factory in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 89 ($1.17).

CARD opened at GBX 44 ($0.58) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $140.04 million and a PE ratio of 3.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 37.99 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 86.99. Card Factory has a 52 week low of GBX 22 ($0.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 204.80 ($2.69).

Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of greeting cards primarily in the United Kingdom. The company designs, sources, prints, warehouses, produces, distributes, and sells greeting cards, dressings, and related gift items. It operates through two segments, Card Factory and Getting Personal.

