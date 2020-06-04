Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MIDD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Middleby from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Middleby from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Middleby from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Shares of MIDD opened at $78.03 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.85 and its 200-day moving average is $89.63. Middleby has a 12 month low of $41.73 and a 12 month high of $142.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Middleby had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The company had revenue of $677.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Middleby’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Middleby will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Timothy John Fitzgerald purchased 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.33 per share, for a total transaction of $464,562.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,026,696.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne purchased 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,407.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,443 shares in the company, valued at $225,953.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 16,560 shares of company stock worth $1,180,094 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Middleby during the 4th quarter worth about $3,860,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

