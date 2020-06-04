ValuEngine Lowers Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nordic American Tanker from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI downgraded Nordic American Tanker from an in-line rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.75.

NAT stock opened at $4.42 on Monday. Nordic American Tanker has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $658.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 0.43.

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Nordic American Tanker had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $86.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.33 million. Equities analysts predict that Nordic American Tanker will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.10%. This is a boost from Nordic American Tanker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Nordic American Tanker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -800.00%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAT. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 2.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,711,887 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,858,000 after purchasing an additional 64,422 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker during the fourth quarter worth about $417,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 87.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 204,657 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 95,465 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker during the fourth quarter worth about $488,000. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker during the fourth quarter worth about $531,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

About Nordic American Tanker

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

