Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Barclays downgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.33.

Get Orion Engineered Carbons alerts:

Shares of Orion Engineered Carbons stock opened at $11.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $666.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 12-month low of $5.93 and a 12-month high of $21.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.78.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $336.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.46 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 66.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Reers purchased 5,000 shares of Orion Engineered Carbons stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.35 per share, for a total transaction of $56,750.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 21,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,391.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Corning F. Painter purchased 50,000 shares of Orion Engineered Carbons stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $494,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 76,750 shares of company stock worth $717,218. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Engineered Carbons

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

Read More: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.