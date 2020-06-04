Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Stephens raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $22.72 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.92. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.93 and a 52 week high of $34.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.35.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.04). Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 26.17%. The firm had revenue of $123.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PPBI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $1,017,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 190,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,219,000 after purchasing an additional 45,055 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 18,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.