Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Lifted to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

PAA has been the topic of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.17.

NYSE PAA opened at $10.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.02. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 2.38. Plains All American Pipeline has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $25.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.69%.

In related news, CEO Willie Cw Chiang bought 45,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.45 per share, for a total transaction of $247,430.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 223,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,216,995.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Harry N. Pefanis bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $139,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 650,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,525,350.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 68,400 shares of company stock valued at $406,610. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 215.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

