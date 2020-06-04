Regis (NYSE:RGS) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Regis (NYSE:RGS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Regis from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Regis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd.
Shares of Regis stock opened at $10.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.22 million, a P/E ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 2.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.87. Regis has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $23.27.
Regis Company Profile
Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons. The company operates through two operating segments, Company-owned salons and Franchise salons. Its salons operate primarily under the trade names of SmartStyle, Supercuts, MasterCuts, Regis Salons, and Cost Cutters; and serve value and premium categories of services.
