Regis (NYSE:RGS) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Regis (NYSE:RGS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Regis from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Regis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

Shares of Regis stock opened at $10.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.22 million, a P/E ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 2.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.87. Regis has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $23.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGS. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its holdings in Regis by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 3,892,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,003,000 after buying an additional 931,978 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Regis by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,795,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,614,000 after purchasing an additional 655,871 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Regis by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,914,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,204,000 after purchasing an additional 606,874 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regis by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,354,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,017,000 after purchasing an additional 530,116 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Regis by 440.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 533,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,542,000 after purchasing an additional 435,136 shares during the period.

Regis Company Profile

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons. The company operates through two operating segments, Company-owned salons and Franchise salons. Its salons operate primarily under the trade names of SmartStyle, Supercuts, MasterCuts, Regis Salons, and Cost Cutters; and serve value and premium categories of services.

