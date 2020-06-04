Cloudera Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CLDR)

Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 29,221 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 390% compared to the average daily volume of 5,963 call options.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cloudera in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Cloudera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Cloudera from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Cloudera from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Cloudera in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Cloudera has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.60.

Shares of NYSE:CLDR opened at $12.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.57. Cloudera has a 52-week low of $4.76 and a 52-week high of $12.50.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.20. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 17.49% and a negative net margin of 42.38%. The business had revenue of $210.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cloudera will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 6,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total transaction of $47,161.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 88,017 shares in the company, valued at $666,288.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arun Murthy sold 6,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $45,910.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 757,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,005.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,160,056 shares of company stock valued at $9,873,607 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudera during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Cloudera by 441.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 768,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,050,000 after buying an additional 626,696 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudera during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,605,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cloudera during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudera during the 1st quarter valued at about $431,000. 74.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

