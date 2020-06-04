Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Azul (NYSE:AZUL)

Azul SA (NYSE:AZUL) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 2,361 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 370% compared to the average volume of 502 call options.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AZUL shares. ValuEngine upgraded Azul from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Azul from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.30 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Azul from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Azul in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Azul from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Azul presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.22.

Get Azul alerts:

Shares of AZUL stock opened at $10.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.62. Azul has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $44.55.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $790.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.17 million. Azul had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 41.88%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Azul will post -11.07 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its position in shares of Azul by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Azul in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Azul by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Azul by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 77,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Azul by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 739 daily flights to 106 destinations through a network of 206 non-stop routes with a fleet of 120 aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

Featured Article: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.