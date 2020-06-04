Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP)

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 6,379 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,232% compared to the typical volume of 479 call options.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $130.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $146.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $158.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.33.

In related news, Director Bruce W. Duncan purchased 5,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.47 per share, with a total value of $377,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan J. Koop purchased 2,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.00 per share, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,630. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,890. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BXP. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,112,110,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,797,357,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 26.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,258,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $761,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,994 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 6,179.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,670,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,538 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,060,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,481,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $90.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.82. Boston Properties has a 52-week low of $71.57 and a 52-week high of $147.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.04.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $2.39. Boston Properties had a net margin of 30.83% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $752.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Boston Properties’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boston Properties will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

