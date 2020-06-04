Stock Traders Buy High Volume of DXP Enterprises Call Options (NASDAQ:DXPE)

DXP Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:DXPE) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 2,071 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 9,762% compared to the average daily volume of 21 call options.

In related news, Director Timothy P. Halter purchased 10,000 shares of DXP Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.25 per share, for a total transaction of $122,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,953.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DXPE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in DXP Enterprises by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in DXP Enterprises by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in DXP Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in DXP Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in DXP Enterprises by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DXPE opened at $20.40 on Thursday. DXP Enterprises has a one year low of $10.44 and a one year high of $43.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.66 and a 200 day moving average of $27.17. The company has a market capitalization of $313.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.79.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $300.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.70 million. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 2.74%. On average, equities analysts predict that DXP Enterprises will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded DXP Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Sidoti upgraded DXP Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine downgraded DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on DXP Enterprises from $36.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment offers MRO products, equipment, and integrated services, including technical expertise and logistics services.

