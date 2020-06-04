Anglo Asian Mining (LON:AAZ) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $131.34

Posted by on Jun 4th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Anglo Asian Mining Plc (LON:AAZ)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $131.34 and traded as low as $120.00. Anglo Asian Mining shares last traded at $123.00, with a volume of 219,821 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 127.32 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 131.34. The stock has a market cap of $140.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is a positive change from Anglo Asian Mining’s previous dividend of $0.04. Anglo Asian Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.32%.

About Anglo Asian Mining (LON:AAZ)

Anglo Asian Mining PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of gold, copper, and silver properties in Azerbaijan. The company has a 1,962 square kilometers portfolio of gold, silver, and copper assets that are held under a production sharing agreement with the Government of Azerbaijan.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo Asian Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo Asian Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Cloudera Sees Unusually High Options Volume
Cloudera Sees Unusually High Options Volume
Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Azul
Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Azul
Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Boston Properties
Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Boston Properties
Stock Traders Buy High Volume of DXP Enterprises Call Options
Stock Traders Buy High Volume of DXP Enterprises Call Options
KBR Sees Unusually Large Options Volume
KBR Sees Unusually Large Options Volume
Anglo Asian Mining Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $131.34
Anglo Asian Mining Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $131.34


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report