Anglo Asian Mining (LON:AAZ) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $131.34

Anglo Asian Mining Plc (LON:AAZ)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $131.34 and traded as low as $120.00. Anglo Asian Mining shares last traded at $123.00, with a volume of 219,821 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 127.32 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 131.34. The stock has a market cap of $140.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is a positive change from Anglo Asian Mining’s previous dividend of $0.04. Anglo Asian Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.32%.

Anglo Asian Mining PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of gold, copper, and silver properties in Azerbaijan. The company has a 1,962 square kilometers portfolio of gold, silver, and copper assets that are held under a production sharing agreement with the Government of Azerbaijan.

