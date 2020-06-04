San Leon Energy (LON:SLE) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $24.33

Shares of San Leon Energy Plc (LON:SLE) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.33 and traded as low as $24.22. San Leon Energy shares last traded at $25.00, with a volume of 422,759 shares trading hands.

Separately, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of San Leon Energy from GBX 320 ($4.21) to GBX 265 ($3.49) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd.

Get San Leon Energy alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 15.12, a quick ratio of 15.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.48 million and a PE ratio of -20.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 23.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 24.33.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were issued a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 25.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th.

In other news, insider Oisin Fanning acquired 98,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 21 ($0.28) per share, with a total value of £20,580,000 ($27,071,823.20).

San Leon Energy Company Profile (LON:SLE)

San Leon Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It holds interests in a portfolio of conventional and shale assets located in Albania, Ireland, Morocco, Nigeria, Poland, and Spain covering an area of 23,742 km2. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for San Leon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for San Leon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.