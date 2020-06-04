Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.41

Burnham Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:BURCA) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.41 and traded as low as $10.99. Burnham shares last traded at $10.99, with a volume of 2,904 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Burnham from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

Get Burnham alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.04 and a 200 day moving average of $12.41. The company has a market capitalization of $32.36 million, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. Burnham had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $37.00 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.01%.

About Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA)

Burnham Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells boilers and related heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products and accessories for residential, commercial, and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. Its residential hydronic heating products include cast iron, stainless steel, aluminum, and steel boilers; cast iron and steel heat distribution products; and warm air furnaces and central air conditioning systems for the residential heating and cooling markets.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Burnham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burnham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.