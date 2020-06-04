Rotala (LON:ROL) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $43.44

Rotala Plc (LON:ROL) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $43.44 and traded as low as $35.00. Rotala shares last traded at $34.50, with a volume of 2,000 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.61, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 34.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 43.44. The stock has a market cap of $17.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63.

Rotala (LON:ROL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported GBX 7.35 ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) by GBX (0.15) ($0.00).

In related news, insider Simon Lee Dunn acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 39 ($0.51) per share, with a total value of £9,750 ($12,825.57). Also, insider Graham Spooner acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 37 ($0.49) per share, for a total transaction of £37,000 ($48,671.40).

About Rotala (LON:ROL)

Rotala Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides bus services in the United Kingdom. The company operates commercial and subsidized bus routes for businesses, local authorities, and public and private individuals. It is also involved in the property holding business. Rotala Plc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Tividale, the United Kingdom.

