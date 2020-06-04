BK OF SANTA CLA/SH (OTCMKTS:BSCA) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.76

Posted by on Jun 4th, 2020

Shares of BK OF SANTA CLA/SH (OTCMKTS:BSCA) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.76 and traded as low as $8.40. BK OF SANTA CLA/SH shares last traded at $8.50, with a volume of 950 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.76.

About BK OF SANTA CLA/SH (OTCMKTS:BSCA)

Bank of Santa Clarita, a community oriented commercial bank, provides various business and personal banking services for small-to-medium size businesses, professionals, entrepreneurs, and high-net worth clients in Santa Clarita and surrounding communities in California. The company offers business and personal checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, certificates of deposit account registry services, insured cash sweep accounts, and retirement savings accounts.

