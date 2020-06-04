Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $758.39

Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $758.39 and traded as low as $657.00. Grafton Group shares last traded at $683.00, with a volume of 406,261 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Grafton Group to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 770 ($10.13) to GBX 750 ($9.87) in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Grafton Group in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Grafton Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Grafton Group from GBX 1,060 ($13.94) to GBX 670 ($8.81) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 803 ($10.56).

The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion and a PE ratio of 13.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 615.14 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 758.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

In related news, insider Rosheen McGuckian purchased 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 659 ($8.67) per share, for a total transaction of £869.88 ($1,144.28). Also, insider David Arnold sold 11,739 shares of Grafton Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 637 ($8.38), for a total transaction of £74,777.43 ($98,365.47).

About Grafton Group (LON:GFTU)

Grafton Group plc engages in the merchanting, retailing, and mortar manufacturing businesses in Belgium, Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Merchanting segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

