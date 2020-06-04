China Auto Logistics (OTCMKTS:CALI) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.03

Posted by on Jun 4th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

China Auto Logistics Inc (OTCMKTS:CALI)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.03 and traded as low as $0.02. China Auto Logistics shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 3,300 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.03.

China Auto Logistics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CALI)

China Auto Logistics Inc, together with its subsidiaries, sells and trades in imported automobiles in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Sales of Automobiles, Financing Services, and Other Services segments. The company also offers financing services, including letter of credit issuance, purchase deposit financing, and import duty advances services, as well as automobile value-added services comprising assistance related to customs clearance, storage, and delivery services.

Recommended Story: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for China Auto Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Auto Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Cloudera Sees Unusually High Options Volume
Cloudera Sees Unusually High Options Volume
Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Azul
Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Azul
Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Boston Properties
Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Boston Properties
Stock Traders Buy High Volume of DXP Enterprises Call Options
Stock Traders Buy High Volume of DXP Enterprises Call Options
KBR Sees Unusually Large Options Volume
KBR Sees Unusually Large Options Volume
Anglo Asian Mining Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $131.34
Anglo Asian Mining Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $131.34


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report