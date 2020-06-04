MusclePharm (OTCMKTS:MSLP) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.25

Posted by on Jun 4th, 2020

Shares of MusclePharm Corp (OTCMKTS:MSLP) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.25 and traded as low as $0.21. MusclePharm shares last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 3,708 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.26 and its 200-day moving average is $0.25.

MusclePharm Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MSLP)

MusclePharm Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional supplements in the United States and internationally. It offers a range of powders, capsules, tablets, and gels. The company's MusclePharm brand product portfolio include Combat protein powder and Combat crunch protein bars; essentials supplements, such as a BCAA, creatine, glutamine, carnitine, CLA, fish oil, multi-vitamin, and other products; and non-genetically modified organism sports performance products with organic ingredients, plant-based proteins, and natural caffeine sources for use in the various stages of the workout.

