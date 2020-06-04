Cyanotech (NASDAQ:CYAN) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.26

Shares of Cyanotech Corp (NASDAQ:CYAN) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.26 and traded as low as $2.06. Cyanotech shares last traded at $2.06, with a volume of 3,320 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $11.98 million, a PE ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.18 and a 200-day moving average of $2.26.

Cyanotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:CYAN)

Cyanotech Corporation engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of natural products derived from microalgae for the health and human nutrition markets worldwide. The company's products include Hawaiian BioAstin natural astaxanthin, a dietary antioxidant, which is used as a human nutraceutical and functional food ingredient to support and maintain the body's natural inflammatory response, enhance skin, and support eye and joint health; and Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica, a nutrient-rich dietary supplement that is used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits, and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids.

