Analysts Expect SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $41.70 Million

Equities research analysts predict that SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) will post sales of $41.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for SUNDANCE ENERGY/S’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $39.00 million to $45.00 million. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, August 21st.

On average, analysts expect that SUNDANCE ENERGY/S will report full year sales of $122.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $99.80 million to $154.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $107.33 million, with estimates ranging from $86.00 million to $122.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SUNDANCE ENERGY/S.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. ValuEngine upgraded SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Northland Securities downgraded SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from $7.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.19.

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S stock opened at $2.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.15 million, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 3.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.85 and its 200 day moving average is $8.25. SUNDANCE ENERGY/S has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $23.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNDE. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in SUNDANCE ENERGY/S during the 1st quarter valued at $981,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in SUNDANCE ENERGY/S during the 1st quarter valued at $440,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in SUNDANCE ENERGY/S by 410.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 136,015 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 109,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SUNDANCE ENERGY/S during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

About SUNDANCE ENERGY/S

Sundance Energy Australia Limited operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. Its exploration and development activities are focused on the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.

