Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.85

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.85 and traded as low as $3.65. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp shares last traded at $3.73, with a volume of 98,434 shares trading hands.

PMBC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $80.13 million, a PE ratio of 33.91 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $12.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.30 million. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 1.65%. Equities research analysts forecast that Pacific Mercantile Bancorp will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James F. Deutsch bought 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.11 per share, for a total transaction of $122,640.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradford R. Dinsmore bought 9,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $45,005.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 40,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,455.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 100,680 shares of company stock worth $405,936. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 79,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 32,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 6,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 1.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 356,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Mercantile Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to small and medium-size businesses, professional firms, and individuals in Southern California, the United States. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, interest-bearing term deposit accounts, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits.

