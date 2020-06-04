Gresham Technologies (LON:GHT) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $126.05

Gresham Technologies PLC (LON:GHT)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $126.05 and traded as low as $120.00. Gresham Technologies shares last traded at $122.50, with a volume of 31,092 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 125.83 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 126.05. The company has a market capitalization of $83.61 million and a P/E ratio of 43.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This is an increase from Gresham Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.50. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. Gresham Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

In related news, insider Tom Mullan acquired 8,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 115 ($1.51) per share, for a total transaction of £10,218.90 ($13,442.38).

About Gresham Technologies (LON:GHT)

Gresham Technologies plc, a software and services company, provides real-time transaction control and enterprise data integrity solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Clareti Solutions and Other Solutions segments. The company offers Clareti Transaction Control, an enterprise data control solution for data validation and real-time transaction matching and reconciliation.

