Brokerages Expect DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.05 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) will post sales of $4.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for DURECT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.97 million to $5.20 million. DURECT posted sales of $3.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that DURECT will report full-year sales of $18.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.72 million to $21.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $26.70 million, with estimates ranging from $23.30 million to $30.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for DURECT.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 million. DURECT had a negative net margin of 82.94% and a negative return on equity of 114.36%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of DURECT in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of DURECT from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DURECT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of DURECT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. DURECT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.12.

In other DURECT news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder sold 39,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $98,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRRX. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of DURECT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of DURECT by 168.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,979 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 11,916 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of DURECT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of DURECT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DURECT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 49.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DRRX opened at $2.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $476.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.33 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.23 and a 200-day moving average of $2.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. DURECT has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $3.95.

About DURECT

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

