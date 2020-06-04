Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $485.90 Million

Posted by on Jun 4th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Brokerages predict that Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) will post sales of $485.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Valvoline’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $487.90 million and the lowest is $483.90 million. Valvoline reported sales of $613.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Valvoline will report full year sales of $2.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Valvoline.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $578.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.02 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.39% and a negative return on equity of 120.89%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Valvoline from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Valvoline from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.71.

Shares of Valvoline stock opened at $19.25 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.50. Valvoline has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $23.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.113 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.37%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Valvoline by 105.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Valvoline in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Valvoline by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Valvoline in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Valvoline in the 4th quarter valued at $15,308,000. Institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valvoline (VVV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Valvoline (NYSE:VVV)

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Cloudera Sees Unusually High Options Volume
Cloudera Sees Unusually High Options Volume
Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Azul
Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Azul
Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Boston Properties
Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Boston Properties
Stock Traders Buy High Volume of DXP Enterprises Call Options
Stock Traders Buy High Volume of DXP Enterprises Call Options
KBR Sees Unusually Large Options Volume
KBR Sees Unusually Large Options Volume
Anglo Asian Mining Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $131.34
Anglo Asian Mining Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $131.34


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report