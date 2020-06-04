Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $485.90 Million

Brokerages predict that Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) will post sales of $485.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Valvoline’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $487.90 million and the lowest is $483.90 million. Valvoline reported sales of $613.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Valvoline will report full year sales of $2.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Valvoline.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $578.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.02 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.39% and a negative return on equity of 120.89%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Valvoline from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Valvoline from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.71.

Shares of Valvoline stock opened at $19.25 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.50. Valvoline has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $23.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.113 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.37%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Valvoline by 105.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Valvoline in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Valvoline by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Valvoline in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Valvoline in the 4th quarter valued at $15,308,000. Institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

