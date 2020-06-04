$57.04 Million in Sales Expected for Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) will post sales of $57.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Limelight Networks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $57.38 million and the lowest is $56.40 million. Limelight Networks reported sales of $45.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limelight Networks will report full year sales of $233.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $230.60 million to $237.32 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $255.30 million, with estimates ranging from $246.40 million to $265.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Limelight Networks.

Get Limelight Networks alerts:

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The information services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $57.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis.

LLNW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Limelight Networks in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Limelight Networks in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Limelight Networks in a report on Friday, March 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.57.

Shares of NASDAQ LLNW opened at $5.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Limelight Networks has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $6.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.41 and its 200 day moving average is $4.92. The company has a market cap of $610.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.10 and a beta of 0.98.

In other news, Director Walter Amaral sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Lento sold 20,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $105,851.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 301,695 shares of company stock worth $1,739,982. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,269,987 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,140,000 after buying an additional 75,419 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,442,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,322,000 after buying an additional 2,127,883 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 4,197,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,927,000 after buying an additional 636,924 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,668,528 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,911,000 after buying an additional 1,398,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,393,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,646,000 after buying an additional 115,212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.32% of the company’s stock.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

Read More: What is Put Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Limelight Networks (LLNW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Limelight Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limelight Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.