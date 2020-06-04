Zacks: Analysts Expect e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $48.96 Million

Equities analysts expect e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) to post sales of $48.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $41.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $56.83 million. e.l.f. Beauty reported sales of $59.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will report full year sales of $276.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $269.30 million to $292.46 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $302.61 million, with estimates ranging from $283.80 million to $316.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover e.l.f. Beauty.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $74.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.11 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on ELF shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.50 target price (up previously from $17.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

ELF stock opened at $16.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $837.65 million, a PE ratio of 48.17 and a beta of 2.33. e.l.f. Beauty has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $20.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.59.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 114,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $1,841,340.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard F. Baruch, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $96,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,755.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,153 shares of company stock worth $2,566,884. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on e.l.f. Beauty (ELF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.