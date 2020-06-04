Kingspan Group (LON:KGP) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $866.56

Posted by on Jun 4th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Kingspan Group plc (LON:KGP) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $866.56 and traded as low as $55.45. Kingspan Group shares last traded at $57.20, with a volume of 81,188 shares.

Separately, Barclays cut Kingspan Group to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 405.16 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 866.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.61 million and a PE ratio of 28.19.

About Kingspan Group (LON:KGP)

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions for the construction sector in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring Technology.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?

Receive News & Ratings for Kingspan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingspan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Cloudera Sees Unusually High Options Volume
Cloudera Sees Unusually High Options Volume
Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Azul
Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Azul
Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Boston Properties
Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Boston Properties
Stock Traders Buy High Volume of DXP Enterprises Call Options
Stock Traders Buy High Volume of DXP Enterprises Call Options
KBR Sees Unusually Large Options Volume
KBR Sees Unusually Large Options Volume
Anglo Asian Mining Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $131.34
Anglo Asian Mining Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $131.34


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report