Analysts Expect Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.98 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) will post sales of $1.98 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Insight Enterprises’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.06 billion and the lowest is $1.86 billion. Insight Enterprises posted sales of $1.84 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will report full-year sales of $8.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.84 billion to $8.65 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $8.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.03 billion to $8.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Insight Enterprises.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.16. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 1.88%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NSIT has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Insight Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Insight Enterprises from $67.00 to $63.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.63.

In other Insight Enterprises news, CFO Helen Johnson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $297,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,997 shares in the company, valued at $792,491.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the first quarter worth $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the first quarter worth $32,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Insight Enterprises by 22.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Insight Enterprises by 2,388.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $130,000.

Shares of NSIT stock opened at $51.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.44. Insight Enterprises has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $73.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

