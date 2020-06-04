$135.40 Million in Sales Expected for Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) will report $135.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Precision Drilling’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $127.73 million and the highest estimate coming in at $141.15 million. Precision Drilling reported sales of $268.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 49.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Precision Drilling will report full-year sales of $680.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $656.02 million to $703.61 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $631.32 million, with estimates ranging from $491.32 million to $745.22 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Precision Drilling.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Precision Drilling from $1.10 to $1.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wolfe Research lowered Precision Drilling from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Precision Drilling to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Precision Drilling presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.57.

NYSE:PDS opened at $0.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Precision Drilling has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.08 million, a PE ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 3.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Precision Drilling in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,859,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Precision Drilling by 183.2% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,728,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 1,117,900 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Precision Drilling by 109.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,408,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 736,815 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in Precision Drilling by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,383,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 623,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Precision Drilling by 70.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,498,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 617,037 shares during the last quarter. 28.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

Recommended Story: Understanding Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Precision Drilling (PDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.