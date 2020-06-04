Tiger Brands (OTCMKTS:TBLMY) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.26

Tiger Brands Ltd (OTCMKTS:TBLMY)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.26 and traded as low as $10.60. Tiger Brands shares last traded at $10.60, with a volume of 228 shares.

Separately, HSBC cut Tiger Brands from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.50 and a 200 day moving average of $12.26.

Tiger Brands Limited engages in the manufacture and marketing of fast-moving consumer goods primarily in Southern Africa. The company offers baby care products under the Purity, Purity & Elizabeth Anne's, and Purity Pedia Kids brands; and beverages under the Energade, Oros, Hall's, and Rose's brands.

