Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) a €8.00 Price Target

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) has been given a €8.00 ($9.30) price target by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential downside of 21.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LHA. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.25 ($7.27) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.00 ($2.33) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €5.70 ($6.63) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of €9.39 ($10.92).

Shares of ETR LHA opened at €10.19 ($11.84) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €8.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is €12.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.96, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1-year low of €7.02 ($8.16) and a 1-year high of €18.02 ($20.95). The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

