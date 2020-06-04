CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CarGurus from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BTIG Research raised CarGurus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CarGurus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARG opened at $27.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 74.05, a P/E/G ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 2.03. CarGurus has a 1 year low of $14.25 and a 1 year high of $40.91.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $157.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.06 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CarGurus will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CarGurus news, COO Samuel Zales sold 18,000 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $369,720.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 285,200 shares in the company, valued at $5,858,008. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Langley Steinert sold 24,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total value of $646,616.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,432,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,570,519.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 334,625 shares of company stock worth $7,798,509 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CARG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after buying an additional 18,225 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 1st quarter valued at $296,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 207,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,290,000 after buying an additional 53,402 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 4,490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

