JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “GBX 9,500” Price Target for AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) has been assigned a GBX 9,500 ($124.97) price objective by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on AZN. Kepler Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 7,700 ($101.29) to GBX 8,300 ($109.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. DZ Bank increased their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 6,500 ($85.50) to GBX 7,300 ($96.03) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 8,500 ($111.81) to GBX 9,000 ($118.39) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Bryan, Garnier & Co increased their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 8,780 ($115.50) to GBX 9,100 ($119.71) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,000 ($78.93) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 8,186.67 ($107.69).

LON:AZN opened at GBX 8,596 ($113.08) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 8,431.96 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 7,627.60. The company has a market capitalization of $112.49 billion and a PE ratio of 74.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.56. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of GBX 5,739 ($75.49) and a 1-year high of GBX 9,335 ($122.80).

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

