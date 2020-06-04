JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “GBX 9,500” Price Target for AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) has been assigned a GBX 9,500 ($124.97) price objective by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on AZN. Kepler Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 7,700 ($101.29) to GBX 8,300 ($109.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. DZ Bank increased their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 6,500 ($85.50) to GBX 7,300 ($96.03) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 8,500 ($111.81) to GBX 9,000 ($118.39) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Bryan, Garnier & Co increased their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 8,780 ($115.50) to GBX 9,100 ($119.71) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,000 ($78.93) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 8,186.67 ($107.69).

LON:AZN opened at GBX 8,596 ($113.08) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 8,431.96 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 7,627.60. The company has a market capitalization of $112.49 billion and a PE ratio of 74.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.56. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of GBX 5,739 ($75.49) and a 1-year high of GBX 9,335 ($122.80).

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

