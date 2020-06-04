Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Renault (EPA:RNO) a €28.00 Price Target

Renault (EPA:RNO) received a €28.00 ($32.56) target price from equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RNO. Nord/LB set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on shares of Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on shares of Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €22.00 ($25.58) price target on shares of Renault and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on shares of Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on shares of Renault and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €35.79 ($41.61).

Get Renault alerts:

Renault stock opened at €23.97 ($27.87) on Thursday. Renault has a fifty-two week low of €73.71 ($85.71) and a fifty-two week high of €100.70 ($117.09). The company’s 50-day moving average is €17.86 and its 200-day moving average is €29.63.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.