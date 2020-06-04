Air France KLM (EPA:AF) Given a €4.75 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Air France KLM (EPA:AF) received a €4.75 ($5.52) price objective from equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AF. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.95 ($3.43) price objective on shares of Air France KLM and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €6.70 ($7.79) price objective on shares of Air France KLM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €4.00 ($4.65) price objective on shares of Air France KLM and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays set a €3.60 ($4.19) price objective on shares of Air France KLM and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, HSBC set a €4.00 ($4.65) price objective on shares of Air France KLM and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €5.87 ($6.83).

EPA:AF opened at €4.87 ($5.66) on Thursday. Air France KLM has a 12-month low of €6.88 ($8.00) and a 12-month high of €14.65 ($17.03). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €4.29 and a 200 day moving average price of €7.36.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance services; and other air-transport-related services.

