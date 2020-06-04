Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) Given a €110.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) received a €110.00 ($127.91) price target from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.41% from the company’s previous close.

MRK has been the topic of several other research reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Warburg Research set a €106.00 ($123.26) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. HSBC set a €101.00 ($117.44) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a €108.00 ($125.58) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €108.36 ($126.00).

FRA:MRK opened at €105.35 ($122.50) on Thursday. Merck KGaA has a one year low of €76.60 ($89.07) and a one year high of €115.00 ($133.72). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €103.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is €106.33.

About Merck KGaA

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

