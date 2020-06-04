Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) Given a €110.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) received a €110.00 ($127.91) price target from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.41% from the company’s previous close.

MRK has been the topic of several other research reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Warburg Research set a €106.00 ($123.26) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. HSBC set a €101.00 ($117.44) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a €108.00 ($125.58) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €108.36 ($126.00).

FRA:MRK opened at €105.35 ($122.50) on Thursday. Merck KGaA has a one year low of €76.60 ($89.07) and a one year high of €115.00 ($133.72). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €103.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is €106.33.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

