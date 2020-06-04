BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

BLFS has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. TheStreet cut shares of BioLife Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. BioLife Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $15.90 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioLife Solutions has a 12-month low of $7.37 and a 12-month high of $21.18. The company has a market cap of $429.67 million, a P/E ratio of 38.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 1.53.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 97.57% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $8.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $92,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 179,562 shares in the company, valued at $1,660,948.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L acquired 476,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.14 per share, with a total value of $7,685,722.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 645,826 shares of company stock valued at $9,169,411 over the last quarter. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Bleichroeder LP bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors own 59.70% of the company’s stock.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

