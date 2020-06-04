Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BPMC. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen began coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.62.

NASDAQ BPMC opened at $74.53 on Thursday. Blueprint Medicines has a 52 week low of $43.29 and a 52 week high of $102.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.76.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($0.03). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 515.98% and a negative return on equity of 65.81%. The business had revenue of $6.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.98) EPS. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue for the quarter was up 749.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines will post -8.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Marion Dorsch sold 1,214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $63,722.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,749.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total value of $1,293,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,439,936.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,214 shares of company stock valued at $2,399,123 over the last 90 days. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BPMC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,919,000. Casdin Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,550,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,644,000 after acquiring an additional 610,000 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,968,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,660,000 after acquiring an additional 549,334 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,690,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $274,277,000 after acquiring an additional 432,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

