Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CFFN. Sidoti started coverage on Capitol Federal Financial in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

NASDAQ CFFN opened at $11.49 on Thursday. Capitol Federal Financial has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $14.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 0.49.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.11). Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $53.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.45 million. Research analysts expect that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

